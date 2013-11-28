FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police detain 120 Italian soccer fans in Warsaw
November 28, 2013 / 5:55 PM / 4 years ago

Police detain 120 Italian soccer fans in Warsaw

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish police detained about 120 supporters of Italian soccer club Lazio after violence broke out before Thursday evening’s match against Legia Warsaw, a police spokesman said.

“Bottles and stones were thrown from the Italian group in the direction of the police cars,” the spokesman said.

Rome team Lazio are due to play the Polish league champions in a UEFA Europa League group match at 7 p.m. (1800 GMT) in Legia’s 32,000-seat stadium. Of the 14,000 tickets sold, 750 were bought by Lazio fans, according to the host club.

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe and Robin Pomeroy

