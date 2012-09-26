FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's economy minister opposes JSW stake sale
#Business News
September 26, 2012 / 10:32 AM / 5 years ago

Poland's economy minister opposes JSW stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s economy ministry opposes plans to sell a further stake in coal miner JSW JSW.WA on the Warsaw bourse, its minister said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a deputy treasury minister signaled Poland could be looking to sell as much as 22 percent in JSW, the European Union’s largest coking coal miner, cutting its holding to 34 percent, while retaining control of the group.

“There’s no such need,” Economy Minister Waldemar Pawlak told reporters.

The treasury ministry, which oversees state companies and has been boosting state coffers with a steady stream of privatization income, would have to agree any JSW sale with the economy ministry, which has a final say over mining assets.

JSW has a market capitalization of $3.4 billion.

At 0955 GMT, shares in the miner were down 0.7 percent against a 1.3-percent fall in the country’s large-cap index WIG20 .WIG20.

Reporting by Agata Nalecz; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Mark Potter

