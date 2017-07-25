Polish president signs bill giving justice minister power to hire court heads

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish President Andrzej Duda has signed a bill adopted by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party giving the justice minister the power to hire and fire the heads of courts of general jurisdiction in the country.

"The president has signed the July 12 bill," deputy head of the presidential chancellery was quoted as saying on the presidential website.

Opposition protesters had on Monday demanded Duda not sign the bill, after he vetoed two of three judicial reform bills passed by parliament.