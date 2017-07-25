FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2017 / 7:28 AM / an hour ago

Polish president signs bill giving justice minister power to hire court heads

1 Min Read

Poland's President Andrzej Duda speaks during his media announcement about Supreme Court legislation at Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, July 24, 2017.Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish President Andrzej Duda has signed a bill adopted by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party giving the justice minister the power to hire and fire the heads of courts of general jurisdiction in the country.

"The president has signed the July 12 bill," deputy head of the presidential chancellery was quoted as saying on the presidential website.

Opposition protesters had on Monday demanded Duda not sign the bill, after he vetoed two of three judicial reform bills passed by parliament.

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Alison Williams

