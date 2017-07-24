FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
39 minutes ago
EU executive says will discuss Polish judiciary laws on Wednesday
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
U.S. venture capital's digital coin quandary: cash-rich startups
Business
U.S. venture capital's digital coin quandary: cash-rich startups
Why Ukrainian forces gave up Crimea without a fight
Russia
Why Ukrainian forces gave up Crimea without a fight
Asia's Grab to get $2.5 billion extra firepower in Uber battle
Technology
Asia's Grab to get $2.5 billion extra firepower in Uber battle
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 24, 2017 / 10:40 AM / 39 minutes ago

EU executive says will discuss Polish judiciary laws on Wednesday

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said it would discuss the Polish government's contested judiciary reforms on Wednesday, avoiding any direct comments after Poland's president unexpectedly blocked two of the three new laws.

Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a news briefing on Monday that the entirety of the legal changes will be discussed by the EU's executive arm on Wednesday and declined to go into any details over the two bills President Andrzej Duda vetoed.

Brussels last week said it would open more legal cases against Poland this Wednesday if the new laws are enacted.

Tens of thousands have been demonstrating daily in Poland against the laws, which effectively give the government control of the judiciary, protesting against ending the independence of courts which would undermine a key democratic principle.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Jan Strupczewski

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.