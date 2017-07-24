EU executive says will discuss Polish judiciary laws on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said it would discuss the Polish government's contested judiciary reforms on Wednesday, avoiding any direct comments after Poland's president unexpectedly blocked two of the three new laws.

Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a news briefing on Monday that the entirety of the legal changes will be discussed by the EU's executive arm on Wednesday and declined to go into any details over the two bills President Andrzej Duda vetoed.

Brussels last week said it would open more legal cases against Poland this Wednesday if the new laws are enacted.

Tens of thousands have been demonstrating daily in Poland against the laws, which effectively give the government control of the judiciary, protesting against ending the independence of courts which would undermine a key democratic principle.