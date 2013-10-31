FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish journalist abducted in Syria escaped and is home
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 31, 2013 / 8:10 AM / 4 years ago

Polish journalist abducted in Syria escaped and is home

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - A Polish journalist who was taken hostage by Islamist militants in northwest Syria in July managed to escape and has safely returned home, local media reported on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on his Twitter account that Marcin Studer was back at home.

The journalist was abducted from a media center in the rebel-held town of Saraqeb in Idlib province. He was working as a freelancer for Polish photo agency Studio Melon.

The Committee to Protect Journalists says Syria is the most dangerous place in the world for journalists, with at least 39 killed and 21 kidnapped in 2012 by both rebels and government forces.

Most kidnapped journalists have been released, but several remain missing.

Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska and Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Patrick Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.