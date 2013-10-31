Polish journalist abducted in Syria escaped and is home

WARSAW (Reuters) - A Polish journalist who was taken hostage by Islamist militants in northwest Syria in July managed to escape and has safely returned home, local media reported on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on his Twitter account that Marcin Studer was back at home.

The journalist was abducted from a media center in the rebel-held town of Saraqeb in Idlib province. He was working as a freelancer for Polish photo agency Studio Melon.

The Committee to Protect Journalists says Syria is the most dangerous place in the world for journalists, with at least 39 killed and 21 kidnapped in 2012 by both rebels and government forces.

Most kidnapped journalists have been released, but several remain missing.