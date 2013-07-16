Polish PM says no plans to lift ban on kosher slaughter

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk waits at the start of the conference of European leaders on the fight against mass youth unemployment in Europe, July 3, 2013 at the Chancellery in Berlin. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele/Pool

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he had no plans to reintroduce legislation to lift a ban on the production of kosher meat, despite mounting criticism from Israel and Jewish groups that it is harmful to Jews in Poland.

Polish lawmakers last week rejected a government-backed draft law that would have allowed slaughterhouses to produce meat in accordance with Jewish ritual law.

The law’s opponents said the practice, which has been halted since a constitutional court ruling last year, is cruel to livestock.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday the ban on kosher slaughter methods damaged efforts to rehabilitate Jewish life in a country whose large Jewish community was nearly wiped out under German occupation during World War Two.

“Right now we are not planning any legislative action in this matter,” Tusk told a news conference.

He added the government would await a decision by a constitutional court on whether the ban on kosher slaughter was harming the rights of religious minorities.