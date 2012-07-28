FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Four Poles killed in freak lightning strike
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 28, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

Four Poles killed in freak lightning strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Four Poles were killed when they were struck by lightning as they trekked across southern Poland’s Pieniny Mountains near the Slovak border, local media reported on Saturday.

The bodies of a man and woman from Warsaw, both 50, were found on Friday along with the corpse of their daughter and that of her fiancé, both 22, near a ravine a mere several hundred yards from their hostel.

“It is extremely rare for a single bolt of lightning to kill four people,” said Mariusz Zarod, a mountain rescue official.

Polish and Slovak rescuers had used tracker dogs and helicopters to look for the group after it went missing on Wednesday.

Witnesses said an unusually violent thunderstorm punctuated by multiple lightning strikes had raged in the area where the bodies were found.

Reporting by Rob Strybel; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.