Poland determined to get compensation for Dreamliner glitches
October 2, 2013 / 5:54 AM / 4 years ago

Poland determined to get compensation for Dreamliner glitches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland is determined to get compensation from Boeing (BA.N) for the glitches haunting its 787 Dreamliner jets which are used by the country’s state-controlled carrier LOT LOT.UL, its treasury minister said on Wednesday.

“When it comes to Dreamliners I would say it’s a rather nervous dream,” Wlodzimierz Karpinski told Polish public radio in an interview.

“I‘m angry. There are problems not only for the Polish airlines. I want to ensure that we will seek compensation from the producer with full determination.”

LOT has already said it was demanding compensation for lost revenue linked to a number of Dreamliner problems and has given Boeing until the end of the year to settle over faults or face court action.

Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
