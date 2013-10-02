Poland determined to get compensation for Dreamliner glitches

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland is determined to get compensation from Boeing (BA.N) for the glitches haunting its 787 Dreamliner jets which are used by the country’s state-controlled carrier LOT LOT.UL, its treasury minister said on Wednesday.

“When it comes to Dreamliners I would say it’s a rather nervous dream,” Wlodzimierz Karpinski told Polish public radio in an interview.

“I‘m angry. There are problems not only for the Polish airlines. I want to ensure that we will seek compensation from the producer with full determination.”

LOT has already said it was demanding compensation for lost revenue linked to a number of Dreamliner problems and has given Boeing until the end of the year to settle over faults or face court action.