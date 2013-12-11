FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's LOT to get $33 million compensation from Boeing: source
December 11, 2013

Poland's LOT to get $33 million compensation from Boeing: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Dreamliner belonging to Polish airline LOT is being parked on the tarmac at Chopin International Airport in Warsaw February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish airline LOT LOT.UL will get about 100 million zlotys($32.94 million) in compensation from U.S. plane maker Boeing (BA.N) for the faults that grounded its 787 Dreamliner jets, a source close to the negotiations said on Wednesday.

“The agreement assumes that LOT will get around 100 million (zlotys), ” the source said. The source said the payment would be in cash.

A LOT spokeswoman declined to comment on the details of the agreement. A European spokesman for Boeing said: “All conversations with our clients are confidential, so we would refer you to them.”

The compensation deal was signed on Monday, but the amount has not been disclosed and it was not clear at the time whether Boeing agreed to pay the compensation in cash or by lowering lease rates for the Dreamliners that LOT operates.

($1 = 3.0357 Polish zlotys)

Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, Pawel Bernat and Marcin Goclowski in WARSAW and Tim Hepher in PARIS; Editing by Christian Lowe

