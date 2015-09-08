Poland could accept more than 2,000 migrants: prime minister

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland could accept more migrants than the 2,000 it declared earlier, but under certain conditions, Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz said on Tuesday.

“Our potential is bigger than the 2,000 we declared, but the conditions we set should allow those who will be coming to feel safe and that the Poles will be saying that the authorities took care that their lives were not destabilized,” Kopacz said.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said earlier on Tuesday he was against migrant quotas imposed on European Union member states.