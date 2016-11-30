WARSAW At least six miners are missing and two died after an earthquake occurred at the Rudna mine in Polkowice in southwestern Poland, state news agency PAP reported on Tuesday.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck at 9:09 p.m. (3 p.m. ET), according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It said the quake was very shallow, only 10 km (6.2 miles) deep, which would have magnified its effect at the mine belonging to state-run copper producer KGHM.

"There were 16 people in the danger zone. Some of them were walked out," a spokeswoman for the company was quoted as saying by private radio RMF FM.

Among nine people evacuated one man died, according to media reports. Rescuers also found another miner who died underground.

Three miners who were injured the most are in hospital, their condition is stable, and their life is not threatened, according to RMF FM. They suffered backbone and head injuries.

(Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; additional reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)