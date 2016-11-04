Poland may merge two troubled coal miners: minister

WARSAW (Reuters) - The Polish government is considering merging troubled state-owned coal miners PGG and KHW and expects to make a decision by the end of the year, Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski said on Friday.

"No decision has been taken. It is expected to be made by the end of this year. Various options are being considered, including this one," Tchorzewski told reporters after the Rzeczpospolita daily said the government was planning a merger.

Poland announced a restructuring plan for PGG, previously known as Kompania Weglowa, in April to help the group avoid bankruptcy. As part of the plan, state-run utilities Energa ENGP.WA, PGE PGE.WA, and PGNiG PGN.WA agreed to invest 500 million zlotys ($129 million) each in PGG.

PGG's smaller rival KHW needs around 700 million zlotys to survive as it will have to buy back bonds it issued in 2012. Another state-run utility, Enea ENAE.WA, has said it was interested in investing in KHW.

Poland's ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) promised during last year's election campaign to rescue the troubled coal mining industry.

As well as starting to restructure PGG, it has decided to transfer the most inefficient mines to SRK, a state-run firm whose task is to close them down. But analysts say the industry needs more cost cuts and job losses to become profitable.

Earlier this week, Czech private equity group Arca Capital filed a complaint to the European Commission over Poland's subsidies for state-controlled hard coal mines.

($1 = 3.8901 zlotys)