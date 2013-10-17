FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish central bankers unanimous in keeping rates flat in October: minutes
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 17, 2013 / 12:23 PM / 4 years ago

Polish central bankers unanimous in keeping rates flat in October: minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s Monetary Policy Council (MPC) members were unanimous in keeping interest rates unchanged at 2.5 percent at their sitting in October, central bank minutes showed on Thursday.

“Council members agreed that interest rates should be kept unchanged at the present meeting, and the current and expected economic situation spoke in favor of keeping interest rates unchanged at least until the end of 2013,” the minutes said.

The central bank cut interest rates by a total of 225 basis points between November 2012 and July this year, and has kept them unchanged since then.

Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.