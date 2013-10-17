Polish central bankers unanimous in keeping rates flat in October: minutes

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s Monetary Policy Council (MPC) members were unanimous in keeping interest rates unchanged at 2.5 percent at their sitting in October, central bank minutes showed on Thursday.

“Council members agreed that interest rates should be kept unchanged at the present meeting, and the current and expected economic situation spoke in favor of keeping interest rates unchanged at least until the end of 2013,” the minutes said.

The central bank cut interest rates by a total of 225 basis points between November 2012 and July this year, and has kept them unchanged since then.