October 20, 2012 / 11:56 AM / in 5 years

Poland's narrowest building opens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - A building just 92 cm (36 inches) wide as its narrowest point was opened in Warsaw on Saturday as an artistic installation that will be a home from home for Israeli writer Edgar Keret.

Keret, who told news channel TVN24 he would live there when he visits Warsaw twice a year, said he conceived the project as a kind of memorial to his parents’ family who died in the World War Two Holocaust.

Wedged into the narrow gap between two existing central Warsaw blocks of flats on the edge of the former Warsaw Ghetto, the several-level structure was designed by Polish architect Jakub Szczesny and is never more than 152 cm (60 inches) wide.

“It contains all necessary amenities such as a micro-kitchen, mini-bathroom, sleeping cubicle and tiny work area, all accessible via ladders,” Szczesny explained.

The station called Keret House Poland‘s, possibly Europe‘s, narrowest residential building.

Reporting by Rob Strybel; Editing by Alison Williams

