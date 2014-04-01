FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pace of NATO increasing military forces in Poland unsatisfactory: PM
#World News
April 1, 2014 / 12:07 PM / 3 years ago

Pace of NATO increasing military forces in Poland unsatisfactory: PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday that the pace at which NATO increases its military presence in Poland was unsatisfactory.

“We are gaining something step by step, but the pace of NATO increasing its military presence for sure could be faster. You remember the endless debates about the missile shield, with mediocre results,” Tusk told a press conference.

“This is a unsatisfactory result for us,” he said, commenting on earlier statements by Polish foreign minister, who said he would be fully satisfied if NATO located two heavy brigades in Poland.

“We will act to increase NATO military forces in Poland, but we are aware that some time will pass before it becomes a fact,” Tusk said.

Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Adrian Krajewski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
