Polish transport minister steps down over undisclosed watch

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish transport minister Slawomir Nowak stepped down on Friday after the prosecutor’s office said there were grounds to believe Nowak broke the law, Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced.

Earlier on Friday, the prosecutor’s office said it had sent a motion to parliament to bring Nowak to justice, saying there was “justified suspicion” that he broke the law by failing to disclose an expensive watch in his mandatory asset statement.

As minister and member of parliament, Nowak has been required by law to disclose all his belongings which are worth more than 10,000 zlotys ($3,200). ($1 = 3.1074 Polish zlotys)