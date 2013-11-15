FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish transport minister steps down over undisclosed watch
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 15, 2013 / 4:36 PM / 4 years ago

Polish transport minister steps down over undisclosed watch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish transport minister Slawomir Nowak stepped down on Friday after the prosecutor’s office said there were grounds to believe Nowak broke the law, Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced.

Earlier on Friday, the prosecutor’s office said it had sent a motion to parliament to bring Nowak to justice, saying there was “justified suspicion” that he broke the law by failing to disclose an expensive watch in his mandatory asset statement.

As minister and member of parliament, Nowak has been required by law to disclose all his belongings which are worth more than 10,000 zlotys ($3,200). ($1 = 3.1074 Polish zlotys)

Reporting by Marcin Goettig

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.