U.S. reviews military presence in Europe after Russian moves in Ukraine

With F-16 fighters in the background, U.S. President Barack Obama makes remarks next to Poland's President Bronislaw Komorowski (R) at a military airport near Warsaw June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jacek Marczewski/Agencja Gazeta

WARSAW (Reuters) - The United States is reviewing its military presence in Europe as a result of Russia’s intervention in Ukraine, the White House said on Tuesday at the start of a four-day European trip by President Barack Obama.

Obama will call on Congress to support a “European Reassurance Initiative” of up to $1 billion to increase U.S. military rotations on the continent, it said.

The effort would involve increased participation by the U.S. Navy in NATO naval force deployments, including “more persistent deployments” to the Black and Baltic seas, it said.

“We are reviewing our force presence in Europe in light of the new security challenges on the continent,” the White House said in a statement. “These efforts will not come at the expense of other defense priorities, such as our commitment to the Asia Pacific rebalance.”