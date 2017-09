U.S. President Barack Obama addresses during a press conference at Belveder Palace in Warsaw June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Kuba Atys/Agencja Gazeta

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday the United States was not interested in threatening Moscow but cautioned that it would take a lot of time to rebuild trust after Russia’s intervention in Ukraine.

Obama, speaking at a press conference in Poland, said more sanctions were being prepared against Russia if the West continued to see it engaged in activities that were destabilizing to Ukraine.