FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's ruling party regains ground over main opposition
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 27, 2013 / 4:37 PM / 4 years ago

Poland's ruling party regains ground over main opposition

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk smiles after leaving a conference in Warsaw August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s ruling Civic Platform (PO) has overtaken its main opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) for the first time since April, an opinion poll by TNS Polska for public television showed on Sunday.

The survey, conducted on October 22-24, showed that support for PO rose 11 percentage points to 41 percent while the backing for the rightist Law and Justice fell by 7 to 32 percent.

The opposition had led opinion polls in recent months as Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s government struggled to cope with Poland’s biggest slowdown in decades.

Poland’s next parliamentary election is due in 2015.

The latest poll coincided with another effort by PiS to argue that the presidential plane crash in Russia in 2010 was due to sabotage, not an accident, as Moscow and Warsaw have said. The PiS campaign may have backfired with voters.

On Saturday, Tusk’s former challenger within Civic Platform, Grzegorz Schetyna, lost out to the prime minister’s favorite, Jacek Protasiewicz, in elections for local PO leaders in southwest Poland.

Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Alistair Lyon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.