Poland's ruling party regains ground over main opposition

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s ruling Civic Platform (PO) has overtaken its main opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) for the first time since April, an opinion poll by TNS Polska for public television showed on Sunday.

The survey, conducted on October 22-24, showed that support for PO rose 11 percentage points to 41 percent while the backing for the rightist Law and Justice fell by 7 to 32 percent.

The opposition had led opinion polls in recent months as Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s government struggled to cope with Poland’s biggest slowdown in decades.

Poland’s next parliamentary election is due in 2015.

The latest poll coincided with another effort by PiS to argue that the presidential plane crash in Russia in 2010 was due to sabotage, not an accident, as Moscow and Warsaw have said. The PiS campaign may have backfired with voters.

On Saturday, Tusk’s former challenger within Civic Platform, Grzegorz Schetyna, lost out to the prime minister’s favorite, Jacek Protasiewicz, in elections for local PO leaders in southwest Poland.