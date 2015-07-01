Polish opposition to make banks fix mortgage problem if elected

WYSZKOW, Poland (Reuters) - Poland’s main opposition Law and Justice party will move quickly to make banks foot the bill for fixing the country’s Swiss franc mortgage problem if it wins elections in October, the party’s candidate for prime minister told Reuters.

About half a million Poles have home loans in Swiss francs which have become considerably more expensive since the franc surged in value against the Polish zloty earlier this year.

The question of how to respond to the country’s 144 billion zlotys ($38 billion) of Swiss franc debt -- accounting for about 40 percent of all Polish mortgage lending -- has become a major political issue ahead of October’s parliamentary election, which opinion polls indicate Law and Justice will win.

While the government has not dictated any solution to banks, the opposition is taking a tougher line.

“Proposals for addressing this issue that envisage that the state budget takes part in resolving it are wrong,” Beata Szydlo, nominated by Law and Justice to be prime minister if it wins the election, told Reuters in an interview.

“Banks should take responsibility for resolving this issue,” she said on board her campaign bus. “This is an important thing, so if we win the election this will be one of the first issues that has to be tackled.”

Law and Justice’s stance on Swiss franc mortgages has sparked concern among some investors that it will adopt policies harmful to business if elected.

Some party officials have said they will take their cue from Hungary, where banks, many of them foreign-owned, were hit with a massive bill to help foreign currency mortgage holders.

Szydlo said one option involved converting Swiss franc mortgages to zlotys at the exchange rate when the loans were taken out, which would be much more favorable for borrowers.

A second option was converting them at the exchange rate in January, before the Swiss central bank removed its ceiling on the franc, allowing it to surge in value.

A third was to keep the mortgages denominated in francs, but calculate repayments based on a more favorable exchange rate for borrowers.

The banks in Poland with significant Swiss franc loan books include the local businesses of Spain’s Santander, Germany’s Commerzbank, Portugal’s BCP and Austria’s Raiffeisen.

The mortgages were taken out to benefit from low Swiss interest rates.

($1 = 3.7784 zlotys)