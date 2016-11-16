Polish parliament approves costly cut in retirement age

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's lower chamber of parliament approved a cut in the retirement age on Wednesday, a move economists said will push up budget deficits and reduce economic growth.

Lowering the retirement age to 60 years for women and 65 years for men was a major election promise of the Law and Justice (PiS) party and its ally, President Andrzej Duda, and is a highly popular policy among its electorate.

But economists and the opposition have criticized the change as too expensive and say it goes against a European trend of gradually increasing the pension age as people live longer.

"We have kept our word," Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said in parliament before the vote. "We have tackled the problems of ordinary Poles, and not of the elites."

The previous centrist government raised the retirement age to ease strains on the budget, gradually lifting it to 67 years for both men and women by 2020 and 2040 respectively.

The PiS government has estimated the cost of the retirement age reduction from 2016 until 2019 at a combined 40 billion zlotys ($9.61 billion), or 2.2 percent of annual output.

"This bill should never enter into law," lawmaker Marta Golbik of pro-business opposition party Nowoczesna said before the vote. "The budget will not survive this."

Since coming to power last year, PiS has sharply increased public spending to meet campaign pledges to help families and distribute the fruits of economic growth more evenly.

"This is another significant cost for the budget," said Marcin Mrowiec, chief economist at Bank Pekao. "From the point of view of rating agencies this is negative as it worsens the mid- and long-term fiscal outlook."

Earlier this year, the PiS-controlled parliament implemented a new child benefit that it is estimated will cost about 1 percent of GDP in 2016 alone.

The lower retirement age, which is likely to take effect from October next year, could further reduce the number of workers and hence the country's economic output, economists say.

"One of Poland's main problems is the lack of workers. Cutting the retirement age will aggravate the problem," said Piotr Kalisz, chief economist at Citi Handlowy bank in Warsaw.

Poland's population of 38 million is among the most rapidly aging in the European Union.

The cut in the retirement age still needs to be approved by the PiS-dominated Senate and the president before becoming law.