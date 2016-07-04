Factbox: Details of Poland's new pension plan

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland announced plans on Monday to end its system of state-guaranteed private pension funds (OFE) and to transfer most of their assets into mutual funds and put the rest under state custody.

Here are some details about the new plan.

1. HOW MUCH MONEY WILL BE TRANSFERRED?

The OFE funds currently hold some 139 billion zlotys ($35 billion) worth of assets. Warsaw-listed stocks that account for about seventy-five percent of the assets are to be transferred to newly-formed mutual funds, which will manage them.

Future pensioners will be able to decide how this money is invested but will not be allowed to withdraw their money before they retire, according to government plans.

The rest of the assets, worth about 2 percent of Poland's national output, will be transferred to a state-run demographic reserve fund and managed by the state development fund PFR.

2. THE IMPACT ON POLAND'S PUBLIC DEBT?

The transfer is likely to lower Poland's public debt by 2 percentage points, the head of PFR, Pawel Borys, told reporters.

3. WHEN WILL THE PLAN BE IMPLEMENTED?

Following necessary changes in legislation, the plan will be launched at the start of 2018.

4. IMPACT ON WARSAW BOURSE

The government plans to oblige companies in Poland to create retirement saving schemes for their employees. Employees will be given a choice on whether to participate.

The government expects that the new pension plan will result in new inflows to the stock exchange worth from 120 billion zlotys to 208 billion over 10 years, assuming that 75 percent of employees choose to participate.

5. WHO WILL PAY?

Employers will be expected to contribute 1.5 percent of an employee's monthly gross salary to the scheme, the state will contribute 0.5 percent, while the employee 2 percent. The employer will be offered incentives from the state to pay an additional 1 percentage point contribution, while the employees may pay an additional 2 percentage points.

The state will not bear any costs of the plan in 2017, while in subsequent years the annual cost for the budget is expected to reach 0.1 percent of GDP, the economy ministry said.

6. HOW ARE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS COLLECTED NOW?

Currently in Poland the pension contribution amounts to 19.5 percent of the gross salary, which is transferred to the state pension fund ZUS. If a person chooses to be part of the OFE system, then 2.9 percentage points of the contribution is diverted to the OFE funds.

Following the implementation of the pension plan, the whole contribution will be retained by ZUS.

6. ADDITIONAL MEASURES AIMED AT BOOSTING HOUSEHOLD SAVINGS

The government proposed cutting capital gains tax from its current level of 19 percent on investments with a time horizon of longer than one year. It did not disclose further details.

The government also pledged to develop real estate investment funds based on a concept of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), which currently are not active in Poland.