a year ago
Polish government backs plan to lower retirement age
July 19, 2016 / 3:31 PM / a year ago

Polish government backs plan to lower retirement age

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's government said on Tuesday it approved of the president's proposal to cut the retirement age starting from October next year at the earliest, a move that would unravel the previous administration's pension reform.

Government support for the plan came after media reports that the election pledge to lower retirement age is opposed by Economy Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Finance Minister Pawel Szalamacha and Science Minister Jaroslaw Gowin, who deem the idea too costly.

President Andrzej Duda included cutting the retirement age among pledges that helped him secure a surprise win in presidential elections in May last year.

Duda is a close ally of the ruling conservative Law and Justice party (PiS), which won a general election in October 2015 after promising Poles a wide range of social measures.

The president's proposal aims to lower the retirement age to 60 for women and 65 for men. Under the previous government, reforms were under way to raise it gradually to 67 for both sexes.

Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Agnieszka Barteczko, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
