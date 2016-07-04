Poland says plans no more changes to pension system

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland will introduce no further major changes to the pension system beyond the ones that were announced on Monday and include converting private pension funds into mutual funds, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

Markets were unsure whether the shakeup presented on Monday is the end of the reform or the system may be subject to other changes, including asset nationalization.

"This is the start, but at the same time the end of the reform," Morawiecki told Reuters in an interview. "There are no other plans regarding private pension funds apart from the reconstructing plan, which we presented."

Morawiecki also said that there are no plans to use pension fund money for budget spending purposes.