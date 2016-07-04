FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Poland says plans no more changes to pension system
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
July 4, 2016 / 1:41 PM / a year ago

Poland says plans no more changes to pension system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki speaks during news conference at the Prime Minister Chancellery in Warsaw, Poland February 16, 2016.Kuba Atys/Agencja Gazeta

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland will introduce no further major changes to the pension system beyond the ones that were announced on Monday and include converting private pension funds into mutual funds, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

Markets were unsure whether the shakeup presented on Monday is the end of the reform or the system may be subject to other changes, including asset nationalization.

"This is the start, but at the same time the end of the reform," Morawiecki told Reuters in an interview. "There are no other plans regarding private pension funds apart from the reconstructing plan, which we presented."

Morawiecki also said that there are no plans to use pension fund money for budget spending purposes.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.