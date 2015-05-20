FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish president proposes pension law change ahead of run-off vote
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 20, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Polish president proposes pension law change ahead of run-off vote

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Poland's President Bronislaw Komorowski waves as he walks during his election campaign in Warsaw, Poland May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s President Bronislaw Komorowski, who faces a run-off vote for a second term of office in four days, said on Wednesday his office was preparing legislation aimed at letting people retire after working for 40 years.

Some voters have criticized Komorowski for approving a law in 2012 that would gradually increase the retirement age to 67.

“I would like to announce that there is and will be sent - today or tomorrow - a draft law prepared in the president’s chancellery, which introduces a criterion of 40 years of work as an element that would give a right to retire,” Komorowski said.

The latest opinion survey put Komorowski 4 percentage points behind conservative challenger Andrzej Duda, who promised to reverse the hike in retirement age and impose fresh taxes on banks and supermarkets.

Poland’s shift to a defined-contribution pension scheme in the late 1990s means Komorowski’s latest proposal may not impose additional costs on the budget, said ING Bank Slaski chief economist, Rafal Benecki.

Komorowski, an ally of the pro-business ruling Civic Platform (PO) party, was seen as easily winning the election but after a sleepy campaign unexpectedly lost the first round vote to Duda.

Since then, Komorowski has tried to regain ground by projecting himself as an active and responsive president.

He has also proposed amending the constitution to open the way for single-seat constituencies in the lower house of parliament, a key proposal of rock-star Pawel Kukiz who won 21 percent of the vote in the first round.

The presidential elections are a dress rehearsal before autumn’s parliamentary elections.

Some analysts have said a win for Duda, the candidate of the Law and Justice (PiS) party, could pave the way for a defeat of PO in the autumn vote, ending its unprecedented run of eight years in power.

Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.