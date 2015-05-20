Polish president proposes pension law change ahead of run-off vote

Poland's President Bronislaw Komorowski waves as he walks during his election campaign in Warsaw, Poland May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s President Bronislaw Komorowski, who faces a run-off vote for a second term of office in four days, said on Wednesday his office was preparing legislation aimed at letting people retire after working for 40 years.

Some voters have criticized Komorowski for approving a law in 2012 that would gradually increase the retirement age to 67.

“I would like to announce that there is and will be sent - today or tomorrow - a draft law prepared in the president’s chancellery, which introduces a criterion of 40 years of work as an element that would give a right to retire,” Komorowski said.

The latest opinion survey put Komorowski 4 percentage points behind conservative challenger Andrzej Duda, who promised to reverse the hike in retirement age and impose fresh taxes on banks and supermarkets.

Poland’s shift to a defined-contribution pension scheme in the late 1990s means Komorowski’s latest proposal may not impose additional costs on the budget, said ING Bank Slaski chief economist, Rafal Benecki.

Komorowski, an ally of the pro-business ruling Civic Platform (PO) party, was seen as easily winning the election but after a sleepy campaign unexpectedly lost the first round vote to Duda.

Since then, Komorowski has tried to regain ground by projecting himself as an active and responsive president.

He has also proposed amending the constitution to open the way for single-seat constituencies in the lower house of parliament, a key proposal of rock-star Pawel Kukiz who won 21 percent of the vote in the first round.

The presidential elections are a dress rehearsal before autumn’s parliamentary elections.

Some analysts have said a win for Duda, the candidate of the Law and Justice (PiS) party, could pave the way for a defeat of PO in the autumn vote, ending its unprecedented run of eight years in power.