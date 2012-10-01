Poland's Kulczyk buys 58 percent of green energy firm PEP

WARSAW (Reuters) - Jan Kulczyk, Poland’s richest man, bought 58 percent in local green energy firm Polish Energy Partners (PEP) PEPP.WA, the Warsaw bourse said in a statement on Monday, less than the 80 percent he had hoped to buy to allow him to delist the company.

Kulczyk’s Polenergia said last week it would go ahead with the buy even though its 703-million zloty ($222 million) bid failed to attract the support of 80 percent of its shareholders.

Last month, Polenergia raised its PEP takeover offer to 33 zlotys per share from 31.50 zlotys.

PEP operates wind farms with an 80 megawatt (MW) capacity and plans to add 100 MW next year. The group has scrapped its 2012 forecast of a 10 percent jump in net profit to 74 million zlotys.