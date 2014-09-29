Poland's PGE sticks to EBITDA forecasts, puts focus on margins: CEO

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s largest utility PGE will meet its targets for core profits in the next five years, the chief executive said, rejecting analysts’ predictions that low electricity prices jeopardized that goal.

PGE wants to book annual EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) of 8-9 billion zlotys ($2.4-2.8 billion) between 2015-2020 and keep dividend payouts at 40-50 percent of its net profit, despite planned investments of 50 billion zlotys until the end of the decade.

PGE, like its fellow state-run rivals Tauron, Enea, and Energa, has had its margins squeezed because a glut of renewable energy in Germany has pushed down power prices while the Polish regulator will not allow utilities to charge more for electricity.

“In the sales segment we expect decisively lower EBITDA this year than in 2013. Mostly because of falling retail margins due to rising competition,” Woszczyk said in an interview prior to next week’s Reuters Eastern European Investment Summit.

One-off gains boosted the group’s EBITDA by 1.16 billion zlotys in the first half of this year to 4.6 billion - more than half of the last year’s 8.03 billion.

“We plan to concentrate more on margins than volumes,” Woszczyk said. “We’re intensely seeking new sources of income in the retail segment to raise our EBITDA.”

Falling coal prices have helped salvage margins at PGE, but left coal producers struggling for profit, especially state-run Kompania Weglowa, the European Union’s biggest coal miner.

Poland, the biggest ex-Communist economy in the EU, produces 90 percent of electricity from coal, mostly from its own mines. PGE relies on coal supplies from Kompania Weglowa, KHW, and JSW.

Poland’s deputy economy minister has said utilities could buy some of Kompania Weglowa’s mines, but PGE has said it has no such plans.

The group, worth $40 billion zloty, is investing heavily in an 11.6-billion-zloty coal power project, and is considering building Poland’s first nuclear power plant.

Woszczyk said that PGE did not exclude tapping debt markets in euros or zlotys next year. In June, its 500 million euro ($638 million) bond offer - the first part of its 2 billion euro overall finance plan - was more than eight times oversubscribed.

“We will try to diversify the sources of financing our investment plan until 2020,” the CEO said. “We are considering both domestic and foreign bonds. One of the elements of our strategy is to keep our net debt to EBITDA ratio at up to 2.5.”

PLAYING FIELD

Woszczyk said he wanted the European Commission to set a firm deadline for states to phase out subsidies for renewable energy. He said cheap renewable power in Germany in particular was distorting central Europe’s electricity market.

“On given markets the same conditions have to be created,” Woszczyk, former Polish energy regulator, said. “For it’s not possible to compete on level ground with companies operating on highly-subsidised markets, like the German one.”

Eastern European countries depend heavily on imports of Russian natural gas, and as the winter season gets underway are anxious that Russia’s standoff with Ukraine could lead to a disruption of their own gas supplies.

Woszczyk said PGE relied on imported gas only for a small fraction of its power generation, so his customers would not be affected.

He added the Ukraine crisis should remind European policymakers that homegrown energy resources -- including Polish coal -- are an important buffer against gas supply disruptions and so should not be saddled with heavy climate change levies.

“On a European level we shouldn’t create strategies that would lead to renouncing basic energy resources in given countries,” Woszczyk said.

“Renewables are important, but they are not the only or basic energy source today for Poland and many other industrialized countries, and they won’t be for a long time.”

