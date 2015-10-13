FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PKN says launches takeover bids for Canada's Kicking Horse, U.S. FX Energy
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 13, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

PKN says launches takeover bids for Canada's Kicking Horse, U.S. FX Energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland top refiner, the state-controlled PKN Orlen PKN.WA, said on Tuesday it has launched takeover bids for Canada’s Kicking Horse Energy KCK.V and U.S. firm FX Energy FXEN.O, worth a total of over $300 million.

PKN said it will offer Kicking Horse’s shareholders 4.75 Canadian dollars for each share in an all-cash deal, valuing the firm’s equity at 293 million Canadian dollars ($224.9 million), and putting the enterprise value at 356 million CAD.

The Polish refiner said it will also offer shareholders of U.S. firm FX Energy $1.15 in cash for each common share and $25 for each preferred share, valuing the firm’s equity at $83 million. PKN said it will announce a tender offer for FX Energy by Oct. 23.

($1 = 1.3029 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Wiktor Szary

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.