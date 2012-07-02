CEE manufacturing dips, hit by weak euro zone

WARSAW (Reuters) - Eastern Europe’s dominant manufacturing sectors shrank for the third month running in June, dragged down by debt turmoil in the euro zone that is also weighing heavily on their growth prospects.

Pushed down by falling new orders, Poland’s manufacturing PMI hit a 35-month low of 48, falling more steeply than forecast, tracking developments in the euro zone where parallel data stayed close to a 3-year low as job losses accelerated.

The Czech PMI edged up to 49.4 in June from 47.6 in May as a decline in new orders slowed, but the reading stayed below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction, strengthening expectations that the country will fail to emerge from recession this year.

Hungary’s PMI bucked the trend, rising to 52.8 points, though the reading was skewed by a new auto manufacturing plant coming on line.

“The PMIs show a region that is depressed by poor sentiment though we are hardly at ‘crisis’ depths of PMIs we saw in the 2008/2009 period,” said Peter Attard Montalto, an emerging market economist at Nomura.

In Poland the data, compiled by Markit, remained comfortably above an all-time low of 38.1 points from December 2008.

Widely viewed as a key leading indicator, back then the PMI heralded a growth slowdown in Poland to 1.6 percent in 2009.

Analysts had expected the June figure to come in at 48.6 points.

“Polish exporters benefited from a weak zloty in June and from this point of view the marked fall in PMI is surprising and is a negative signal,” said Piotr Kalisz, chief economist at Citi’s Bank Handlowy, adding growth could slow to about 2.8 percent this year from last year’s 4.3 percent.

The European Union accounts for 84 percent of Polish exports, and the euro zone for 54 percent, reflecting the region’s close trade relationship with the richer West.

The weak manufacturing sector’s condition also points to unchanged interest rates ahead in Poland, with analysts believing the central bank will focus on growth risks rather than high inflation.

Poland’s ten-strong Monetary Policy Council surprised markets in May by raising rates by 25 basis points to 4.75 percent and said it might tighten further if inflation remains stubbornly high and the economic slowdown is just modest.

SHALLOW CZECH SLUMP?

By contrast, the central bank in the recession-hit Czech Republic last week cut its base rate to a record low of 0.5 percent to alleviate pressure from budget cuts.

The country’s economy entered a slump in the first quarter and the government has continued to cut spending and hike taxes, hitting domestic consumption.

With export-oriented companies also struggling to sell into a shrinking euro zone market, the country’s Purchasing Managers’ Index for manufacturing held below 50 for the third month in a row.

“The average (Czech) PMI reading in the second quarter of 2012 has been the lowest since the third quarter of 2009,” said Agata Urbanska, CEE economist at HSBC, which gathers the data compiled by Markit.

“That supports our expectations for GDP growth to be negative this year. We assume the fall in economic activity will be shallow, though, and the PMI rebound in June supports this assertion.”