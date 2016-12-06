Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski looks on as he attends a news conference in Krakow, Poland October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Mateusz Skwarczek

WARSAW Poland's supreme court upheld on Tuesday an earlier district court verdict that Oscar-winning filmmaker Roman Polanski cannot be extradited to the United States over a 1977 child sex conviction.

The United States requested Polanski's extradition from Poland after he made a high-profile appearance in Warsaw in 2014.

A Polish district court in the city of Krakow rejected the request last October and the prosecutor general filed for annulment of the verdict earlier this year.

"The supreme court ... rejects the request for annulment," judge Michal Laskowski said. "(It) has been deemed groundless."

