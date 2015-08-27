FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish court to sit on Sept 22 in Polanski extradition case
August 27, 2015 / 12:27 PM / 2 years ago

Polish court to sit on Sept 22 in Polanski extradition case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Filmmaker Roman Polanski talks to the media after a court hearing in Krakow February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - A Polish court due to rule on a U.S. request to extradite filmmaker Roman Polanski over a 1977 child sex conviction will sit on Sept. 22, it said on Thursday, taking the case a step closer to its conclusion.

Polanski, who holds joint Polish and French nationality, lives in Paris so any Polish extradition order would not force his return to the United States. However, Polanski hopes to make a film in his homeland, a plan that would be jeopardized if the extradition request is granted.

The case was adjourned in May when the court said it needed more information from authorities in the United States, where Polanski pleaded guilty in 1977 to having sex with a 13-year-old girl during a photo shoot in Los Angeles.

Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Gareth Jones

