Awaiting rebound in Europe, Poland stifles growth at home

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland has turned its back on policies that once made it Europe’s growth leader and is flirting with the recession that it alone among its emerging European Union peers has evaded through years of crisis.

It weathered the global turmoil after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008 thanks to its 38-million-strong consumer market and a surge in infrastructure spending.

But now the region’s biggest economy has turned to budget tightening and the hope of rising exports, a shift that has flattened the economy and driven unemployment to a six-year high.

At the same time, monetary authorities have resisted calls from business leaders to quickly cut borrowing costs, pushing real interest rates to among the highest in the world.

Despite warnings from economists that the economy could become bogged down for years to come, halting the dream of millions of Poles of catching up with Western living standards, policymakers are instead hoping help comes from abroad.

“We expect some improvement to come only in the second half of the year, under the condition that there is an acceleration in economic activity on Polish export markets,” said Ludwik Kotecki, chief economist at the Finance Ministry.

Kotecki’s comment reflects a sharp change of tack from the policies of Prime Minister Donald Tusk in 2009-2011, when the government ran large budget deficits, funded a heavy public investments program and helped boost average living standards to 64 percent of the EU average from 56 percent.

But growth policies have now hit a wall of spending constraints, EU cash for infrastructure projects has to a large extent dried up - and critics say Tusk’s plans to plug the deficit and revive public spending are taking far too long to implement.

CUTS

Poland’s public debt at 56 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) is benign compared to the 85 percent EU average and the flood of cheap cash from the developed world is keeping Warsaw’s debt costs at all-time lows.

But public debt is close to breaching a threshold where local law would trigger a squeeze, while efforts to evade EU sanctions have backfired by slowing growth on the GDP side of the budget deficit calculation.

When the government first started cutting the budget, it was able to keep up investment with 20 billion euros ($26 billion) for roads and stadiums for the Euro 2012 soccer tournament it co-hosted with Ukraine, more than London spent on its Olympics.

When the tournament ended, though, the spending stopped.

According to Eurostat, Poland cut public investment by 25 percent versus a year earlier at the end of 2012 - casting doubts on a plan to spend $200 billion to fight the slowdown.

With pomp and fanfare, the government said last year that a new off-balance sheet investment body would leverage up and quickly pump some of those funds into projects. But its chief executive told Polish media on May 10 that it would chose the first only at the end of March next year at the earliest.

“The government could have thought about the public investment vehicle earlier, because now Poland faces a two-and-a-half-year gap in large infrastructure investment,” said Rafal Benecki, chief economist at ING Bank Slaski.

Meanwhile Warsaw raised social contributions paid by firms and some taxes last year, pushing the economy into stagnation, while the deficit hit 3.9 percent of GDP, above the EU ceiling and way above the government target.

“Such policy for sure did not support economic growth,” said Grzegorz Maliszewski, chief economist at Bank Millennium.

POLICY STUMBLE

Poland’s private sector debt burden is one of the smallest in the EU. But rising unemployment and regular flare-ups of the euro zone crisis have deterred consumers and firms from using their scope to borrow.

Exports alone may not be enough to offset and plug the gap in spending and investment left by government cuts. Sales abroad were rising at an annual 3.2 percent at the end of 2012, while domestic demand was shrinking by 1.6 percent.

“I spend less. I live more frugally. I had to learn it anew,” said Tomasz, 33, a farrier who suspended his business a year ago due to weaker demand and rising costs.

The IMF urged the government last week to stop cutting public investment and said the central bank should cut rates “without delay”, adding to a chorus of economists who say conservative monetary policy is part of the problem.

The government is now working on a revamp of the pension system that may provide cash to raise spending from early next year.

In the meantime the central bank may cut rates further from its current all-time low of 3 percent as soon as in June, but it will take time for the easing to have an impact.

“Saying and expecting that the monetary policy council will immediately secure Poland with economic growth is unjustified,” one of the central bank policymakers, Jerzy Hausner, said on Saturday.