Polish group Polimex aims to be back in profit this year

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish construction group Polimex-Mostostal expects this year to make its first annual core profit since 2010 and following a painful state-backed financial restructuring three years ago, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Polimex was one of the main casualties of a road construction boom in Poland which left many builders saddled with debt after they underestimated their costs and rising material prices.

State restructuring agency ARP bought into the company in 2012 and Polimex subsequently cut its workforce to 5,000 from 14,000, sold off non-core assets, and agreed a debt for equity swap with creditors.

“Polimex as a group should first of all be profitable,” Joanna Makowiecka-Gaca told Reuters in an interview. “The goal is not to build the biggest order book, but an order book that is profitable and predictable.”

“Our aim is a positive EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) this year,” she said, adding the group’s order book remained at around the 5.6 billion zloty ($1.52 billion) level seen in the first quarter.

The group competes locally for major civil and industrial engineering contracts with companies such as Strabag and the Polish units of Spain’s Ferrovial and Acciona.

State-owned lender PKO and Italian bank UniCredit’s local subsidiary Pekao became Polimex’s two biggest shareholders last year as a result of the 500 million- zloty debt for equity deal.

The group made a net profit of 9.9 million zlotys in the first quarter of 2015 and is due to unveil its latest strategic plan before the end of the month but Makowiecka-Gaca said Polimex was already looking to win more work outside Poland.

“We are now running three projects abroad ... We want to sign new contracts in Western Europe,” she said.

She also said she wants to keep the group’s steel construction arm Mostostal Siedlce, which had earlier been slated for sale, with the decision to be made together with creditors.

“I believe the firesale period at Polimex has ended. At this stage we don’t plan any takeovers, either, which stems from our financial capabilities. Our goal is to show that the company is out of the woods,” she added.