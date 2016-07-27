FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland says EU actions on constitutional tribunal are 'premature'
#World News
July 27, 2016 / 12:23 PM / a year ago

Poland says EU actions on constitutional tribunal are 'premature'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - European Commission's actions on Wednesday with respect to the issue of Poland's constitutional tribunal are premature and expose the Commission to a risk of losing its authority, the Polish foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The Commission urged Poland on Wednesday to apply over the next three months measures to protect the powers of the Constitutional Tribunal, stepping up pressure on Warsaw's euroskeptic government.

"With respect to the today's decision of the European Commission we hereby say that the actions of the Commission prior to the coming into law of the law on the Constitutional Tribunal are decisively premature," the ministry said.

"They expose the Commission to a risk of losing the authority necessary to carry out functions described in (European) treaties," the ministry said in a statement.

(This story has been refiled to correct spelling mistake in the headline)

Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski

