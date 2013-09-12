FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish government's majority cut again after MP quits
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 12, 2013 / 9:17 AM / 4 years ago

Polish government's majority cut again after MP quits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

WARSAW (Reuters) - The Polish ruling coalition had only 232 seats in parliament to the opposition’s 228 on Thursday after the departure of Jacek Zalek from the governing Civic Platform party, the third lawmaker to quit in just over three weeks.

The decision of Zalek, who said he was unable to realize his political goals in the party, leaves Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s grip on power at its most fragile since he took office six years ago.

The governing coalition of Civic Platform and PSL gained one seat on Wednesday as Renata Janik was sworn in as a member of parliament, replacing Konstanty Miodowicz, who died in August.

The government will face important votes on a budget revision and pension reform in the coming weeks.

(This story has been corrected to fix size of majority, previously reported as one seat)

Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.