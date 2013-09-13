FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's ruling party pulling ahead of opposition: poll
September 13, 2013 / 2:20 PM / 4 years ago

Poland's ruling party pulling ahead of opposition: poll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s ruling Civic Platform (PO) pulled further ahead of its rightist opposition in a poll published on Friday, after trailing behind for months in the middle of a severe economic slowdown.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s party was backed by 25 percent of Poles, two points ahead of the Law and Justice party (PiS), according to a monthly measure by pollster CBOS, up from one point ahead last month.

Other polls have shown the ruling party consistently behind its rival in recent months.

The PO party won an unprecedented second consecutive general election two years ago but support has deteriorated along with the economy. Poland barely avoided a recession earlier this year and unemployment is at its highest level since early 2007.

The party lost three seats in parliament this month due to defections, cutting its already slim majority to 232 votes in a 460-member lower chamber.

Recent economic data has pointed to a modest economic recovery in the second half of the year.

The next election is scheduled for late 2015.

Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

