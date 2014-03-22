FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's ruling party in lead again boosted by Ukraine crisis
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 22, 2014 / 12:48 PM / 4 years ago

Poland's ruling party in lead again boosted by Ukraine crisis

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s ruling Civic Platform (PO) has seen its diplomatic policy during the Ukraine crisis lift it over the conservative Law and Justice Party (PiS), a poll by Estymator showed on Saturday.

It was the second poll showing PO ahead in the past week.

PO had been trailing the conservative opposition for months, suffering from the fallout of an economic slowdown last year and blunders of its prominent politicians.

But an analyst quoted in the Estymator release said the conflict in Ukraine has encouraged voters to shift their support away from PiS to PO, as they saw Law and Justice’s reputation for taking a combative stance towards Russia as a risk for Poland’s security.

The Polish government has taken an active diplomatic role in the crisis over neighboring Ukraine, calling for a united response from the European Union to Russia’s actions in Crimea.

“The conflict in Ukraine has caused part of the electorate of PiS to drift away to PO,” poll analyst Jacek Choloniewski was quoted as saying by the newsweek.pl website that released the poll.

Poland does not have a national election until late 2015, but this year Poles will vote in European Parliament elections in May and local elections later in the year.

Reporting by Marcin Goettig Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.