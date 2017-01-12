FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Polish parliament's sitting postponed until 1000 GMT: deputy speaker
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 12, 2017 / 8:56 AM / 7 months ago

Polish parliament's sitting postponed until 1000 GMT: deputy speaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - The sitting of Poland's lower chamber of parliament - the Sejm - has been postponed until 1000 GMT, Deputy Speaker Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska said on Thursday.

The Sejm's sitting was adjourned on Wednesday by Speaker Marek Kuchcinski due to the opposition's ongoing occupation of the parliamentary podium and was set to start again at 0900 GMT on Thursday.

"The sitting of the Sejm has been moved to 1100 (local Warsaw time, or 1000 GMT)," Kidawa-Blonska of the opposition Civic Platform (PO) party told reporters.

Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.