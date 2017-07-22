FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 minutes ago
Hungary to support Poland amid European 'inquisition': PM Orban
#Amazon
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
White House spokesman Spicer out as Trump seeks to fix image
The Trump administration
White House spokesman Spicer out as Trump seeks to fix image
Democrats urge review of Amazon's Whole Foods bid
Business
Democrats urge review of Amazon's Whole Foods bid
Puppy love keeps IPO investors on the leash
Breakingviews
Puppy love keeps IPO investors on the leash
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 22, 2017 / 10:26 AM / 13 minutes ago

Hungary to support Poland amid European 'inquisition': PM Orban

1 Min Read

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban listens during a news conference in Budapest, Hungary, July 19, 2017.Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday that Budapest would fight to defend Poland as the European Union threatens Warsaw with sanctions over its plans to extend government control over its courts.

Poland is moving ahead with an overhaul of its supreme court despite street protests and the threat of EU sanctions.

"The inquisition offensive against Poland can never succeed because Hungary will use all legal options in the European Union to show solidarity with the Poles," Orban said in a televised speech in Baile Tusnad, Romania.

Like Polish leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Orban has locked horns with Brussels for years over a perceived disrespect for democratic freedoms and has increasingly posed as a freedom fighter against EU overreach.

Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by David Clarke

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.