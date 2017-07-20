EU's Tusk wants to meet Polish leader over "political crisis"

1 Min Read
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk, formerly Poland's prime minister, said on Thursday that changes to the judiciary carried out by the government in Warsaw are "backward", going against European values and risking marginalizing Poland.
Tusk also said in a statement that he had asked Poland's President Andrzej Duda for a meeting to discuss the "political crisis" in the largest ex-communist EU member state.
Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel