Poland says media access to parliament still limited

WARSAW (Reuters) - Despite protests, media still are not allowed to access Poland's lower house of parliament Sejm, Stanislaw Karczewski, speaker of the upper chamber Senate said on Monday.

Last week, Sejm's speaker Marek Kuchcinski decided to ban journalists from access following protests triggered by the ruling party plans to limit media access to Sejm.

"I spoke to Mr. Kuchcinski this morning, yesterday. He upholds his decision," Karczewski told a news conference after his meeting with representatives of the media regarding their access to parliament.

He said media will be able to access the Senate during its sitting on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Sejm is the center of the political life in Polish parliament.