39 minutes ago
Polish liberal opposition ahead of ruling party in newest poll
July 28, 2017 / 10:48 AM / 39 minutes ago

Polish liberal opposition ahead of ruling party in newest poll

1 Min Read

People attend a protest against judicial reforms in front of the Supreme Court in Warsaw, Poland, July 27, 2017.Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - An opinion poll conducted after the Polish president vetoed judicial reforms gives the ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) 32 percent support, with the liberal opposition parties Civic Platform (PO) and Nowoczesna together on 35 percent, Rzeczpospolita daily said.

The poll conducted on July 25 by Kantar Public and released by Rzeczpospolita on its website on Friday measured the combined support for the PiS-led coalition of three parties, and the combined support for PO and Nowoczesna.

The anti-establishment party Kukiz'15 had 13 percent support. Kukiz'15 supported President Andrzej Duda's veto of the reforms.

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Alison Williams

