FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish ex-minister fined for not declaring luxury watch
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 27, 2014 / 4:46 PM / 3 years ago

Polish ex-minister fined for not declaring luxury watch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Former Polish transport minister Slawomir Nowak was convicted on Thursday of failing to disclose while in government that he owned a luxury Swiss wristwatch, and a judge fined him $6,000.

Members of parliament and ministers in Poland must file income declarations and reveal belongings with a value exceeding 10,000 zlotys ($3,000), a transparency measure meant to ensure public servants do not use their office for personal gain.

Nowak denied wrongdoing but said after Thursday’s verdict he would give up his seat in parliament. “Obviously I will appeal the verdict and will defend my good name until the end,” he said on his Twitter account.

Nowak stepped down a year ago after prosecutors said he may have broken the law by failing to declare ownership of a wristwatch the prosecutors estimated to be worth about $6,000.

Nowak, once a close ally of ex-prime minister and the next president of the European Council, Donald Tusk, later left the ruling Civic Platform party but until Thursday was still a member of the party’s caucus in parliament.

The court ruled that Nowak had committed a crime by not revealing in several income declarations that he owned an Ulysse Nardin wristwatch worth over 10,000 zlotys.

Nowak said he had never aimed to intentionally mislead anyone and file incomplete or untrue income statements.

(1 US dollar = 3.3475 Polish zloty)

Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe and Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.