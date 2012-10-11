FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish premier to ask for vote of confidence to shore up backing
October 11, 2012 / 9:43 PM / 5 years ago

Polish premier to ask for vote of confidence to shore up backing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk addresses a news conference after an European Union leaders summit in Brussels June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, whose coalition has a majority in parliament, said on Thursday he would ask for a vote of confidence on Friday to show support for his policies.

“I‘m taking this risk intentionally because I think that only a government with an unambiguous majority can govern,” Tusk said at a briefing, adding that he also would give a speech in tandem with requesting the confidence vote.

The vote would be mostly symbolic since Tusk’s coalition has a four-seat majority in the 460-seat lower chamber.

Tusk’s Civic Platform has been in power since 2007 and has led opinion polls for most of the last five years despite the impact of the global economic downturn.

Recent polls, however, show the coalition losing support to its main rival the Law and Justice (PiS) party.

A government source told Reuters late on Thursday that it was unlikely the speech would contain any major initiatives.

“One should not expect radical proposals, just showing problems,” said the source, who asked not to be named.

Waldemar Pawlak, Poland’s deputy prime minister and a leader of a junior Peasants’ Party (PSL), said in an interview for Reuters that the ruling coalition should hold together until the end of its term in 2015.

