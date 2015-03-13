Poland's Puls TV eyes Warsaw IPO to fund growth

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish broadcaster Puls TV plans to seek a Warsaw listing around the end of this year to raise funds to build market share, the group’s chief executive and owner Dariusz Dabski told Reuters.

Puls TV, which currently runs two channels, hit a record 6 percent market share last month and is planning to strengthen its hand with more of its own productions and development of its web portal.

“The bourse is a tool and possibility to reach greater goals ... Further dynamic development is our aim,” Dabski said.

“Asked now, I‘m inclined to say that the offer could equal tens of millions of zlotys rather than hundreds. If, however, there is suddenly a possibility of an interesting takeover, which will give us turbo power, it will be hundreds (of millions).”

The group aims to achieve a 7 percent market share this year, chipping away mainly at its top two private rivals Cyfrowy Polsat CPS.WA and TVN TVN.WA, which jointly hold a market share of about 50 percent.

Puls was launched in 2001 by the Franciscan Order, with media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp (NWSA.O) as co-owner from 2006 until it sold its 35 percent stake to the Order and Dabski in 2008.

Dabski bought out the friars in 2010 to become sole owner of the broadcaster, which primarily targets Christian viewers.