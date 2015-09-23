Poland's PZU says JSW restructuring better than bond redemption

WARSAW (Reuters) - Eastern Europe’s largest insurer PZU PZU.WA does not plan to redeem its bonds from state-run coking coal miner JSW JSW.WA, as it sees more benefits from a possible restructuring of the company, PZU chief executive said on Wednesday.

“We are in talks with JSW over our bonds,” Andrzej Klesyk said at the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit. “We need to protect our money.”

“One of the ways would be to demand redemption, as ING Bank Slaski did, but we think that it would be more beneficial if we encouraged JSW into deep restructuring. If all bondholders wanted earlier redemption, JSW would be on its knees.”

ING Bank Slaski INGP.WA, ING’s ING.AS Polish unit and JSW’s only private debt holder, demanded early redemption of its bonds worth 26.3 million zlotys ($7 million) and $13 million, adding to the loss-making miner’s troubles.

Klesyk added he did not plan more investments in Polish coal, struggling in the face of falling coal prices and high costs.