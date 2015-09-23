FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's PZU says JSW restructuring better than bond redemption
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Eastern Europe Investment 2015
September 23, 2015 / 4:16 PM / 2 years ago

Poland's PZU says JSW restructuring better than bond redemption

Adrian Krajewski, Pawel Florkiewicz

2 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Eastern Europe’s largest insurer PZU PZU.WA does not plan to redeem its bonds from state-run coking coal miner JSW JSW.WA, as it sees more benefits from a possible restructuring of the company, PZU chief executive said on Wednesday.

“We are in talks with JSW over our bonds,” Andrzej Klesyk said at the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit. “We need to protect our money.”

“One of the ways would be to demand redemption, as ING Bank Slaski did, but we think that it would be more beneficial if we encouraged JSW into deep restructuring. If all bondholders wanted earlier redemption, JSW would be on its knees.”

ING Bank Slaski INGP.WA, ING’s ING.AS Polish unit and JSW’s only private debt holder, demanded early redemption of its bonds worth 26.3 million zlotys ($7 million) and $13 million, adding to the loss-making miner’s troubles.

Klesyk added he did not plan more investments in Polish coal, struggling in the face of falling coal prices and high costs.

Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Pawel Florkiewicz; editing by Adrian Croft; Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.