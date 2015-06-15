Chinese fund interested in buying Raiffeisen's Polish bank: sources

People walk in front of the Raiffeisen Polbank headquarters in Warsaw March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Chinese investment fund Fosun International (0656.HK) is interested in buying the Polish unit of Austrian lender Raiffeisen, two banking sources familiar with the matter said.

The Chinese fund will have to fight off competition from another prospective buyer, Poland’s biggest insurer PZU PZU.WA which according to banking sources has already submitted an offer for the unit, called Raiffeisen Polbank.

“The Chinese are in the game. They had meetings with the management board and also inside the bank. This is the Chinese fund Fosun,” a banking source said, on condition of anonymity.

Another banking source said: “Fosun is making circles around it, but PZU is the preferred buyer.”

Both Raiffeisen Polbank, which is Poland’s seventh biggest bank by assets, and Fosun declined to comment.

Raiffeisen Bank International (RBIV.VI) needs to sell its Polish unit to help shrink its balance sheet and hit a core capital ratio of 12 percent by end-2017.

Analysts say it may be difficult for an investor such as Fosun to get the approval of Polish financial regulator KNF for the transaction, as KNF generally prefers strategic investors over private equity firms.

Nevertheless the Chinese interest may complicate PZU’s plans, or at least influence the price it would need to pay for Raiffeisen Polish unit.

Raiffeisen Polbank’s book value amounts to 6 billion zlotys ($1.62 billion).

But the lender is one of the Polish banks most exposed to Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, which are seen as a risk since a surge in the value of the franc pushed up the cost to borrowers of repayments.

PZU, which wants to become a major banking player and already agreed to buy a controlling share in mid-sized Alior bank, has said it will expect a big discount if it takes over a bank with Swiss franc mortgages.

About 60 percent of Poland’s banking sector is owned by large European Union players, such as Santander (SAN.MC), UniCredit (CRDI.MI), and ING ING.AS.