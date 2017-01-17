FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Raiffeisen says likely to keep rather than sell its Polish unit
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 17, 2017 / 5:25 PM / 7 months ago

Raiffeisen says likely to keep rather than sell its Polish unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International (RBIV.VI) will most likely keep and restructure its Polish unit Polbank after exclusive talks to sell it collapsed last month, RBI's Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said on Tuesday.

"We are going to decide in the coming weeks now what to do but most likely we are going to keep our Polish entity," Sevelda told a panel discussion at a Euromoney conference in Vienna, later adding that RBI was preparing to list at least 15 percent of the unit, as it is required to do by the end of June.

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.