Poland keeps interest rates unchanged at 2.5 percent, as expected

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, as expected by analysts and in line with its forward guidance of stable borrowing costs till at least the end of the third quarter.

The median forecast of 23 analysts is for the central bank’s key rate to stay at its all-time low of 2.50 percent until a 25-basis-point increase seen early next year.

The central bank will release a statement and hold a news conference at 1400 GMT.