Poland keeps interest rates unchanged at 2.5 percent, as expected
#Credit Markets
April 9, 2014 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

Poland keeps interest rates unchanged at 2.5 percent, as expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman walks outside Poland's Central Bank (NBP) in Warsaw December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, as expected by analysts and in line with its forward guidance of stable borrowing costs till at least the end of the third quarter.

The median forecast of 23 analysts is for the central bank’s key rate to stay at its all-time low of 2.50 percent until a 25-basis-point increase seen early next year.

The central bank will release a statement and hold a news conference at 1400 GMT.

Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
